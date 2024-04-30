Head of State Tokayev meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev. During the meeting, the latter reported on issues of ensuring fair trials in the country as well as the realization of the tasks on reforming the judicial system given earlier, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Mergaliyev spoke about the stages of introduction of IT services with the elements of AI and robotics in judicial proceedings in order to increase the transparency of courts and access to justice.

The Head of State drew special attention to the quality of the judicial system reforms and ensuring legality when dealing with cases in all instances. Tokayev also pointed out the importance of further introducing information technologies in the work of courts.