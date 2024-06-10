Head of State Tokayev, CSTO SecGen discuss key tasks of Kazakhstan's presidency

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov to discuss the implementation of the key tasks during Kazakhstan’s presidency of the Organization, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State pointed out that the CSTO needs to focus on its statutory activities, that are the most relevant and sought after for all the member states. Special attention, according to him, should be attached to combating such challenges and threats such as terrorism, illegal drug and weapon trafficking, crimes in the field of information.

The Kazakh President stressed the importance of establishing constructive cooperation with other international structures for greater regional security.

For his part, Tasmagambetov briefed President Tokayev on the realization of the Action Plan to implement the decisions taken during the November session of the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

Preparations for the next session of the Collective Security Council and upcoming exercises set to take place in Kazakhstan were discussed as well.