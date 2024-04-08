Head of State Tokayev meets with industry and construction minister Kanat Sharlapaev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received minister of industry and construction Kanat Sharlapaev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed about the outcomes of the work and plans in the field of industrial development, geology, subsoil use and construction.

According to the minister, in January-February 2024, the manufacturing sector of Kazakhstan demonstrated a 7.4% growth, with mechanical engineering, metallurgy, chemistry and light industry contributing the most. There are plans to launch 180 projects for 1.5 trillion tenge with the creation of 17.8 thousand jobs.

Tokayev was also informed that 157 thousand residences were built last year; 172 thousand more are slated for construction this year. Over 300 billion tenge will be provided to construct 22 thousand rental apartments. A program with a fund of 300 billion tenge is set to be launched allowing to provide 12 thousand mortgages via Otbasy Bank.

The Kazakh President was also briefed about the implementation of the E-Qazyna.kz digital platform for auctioning the right to subsoil use in electronic format, increasing transparency and accessibility. The participation of major world companies such as Rio Tinto and Fortescue demonstrates greater competition for the chance to study potentially resources-rich fields across Kazakhstan.

The Head of State was also familiarized with the priority plans of the ministry to provide support to those affected by the floods. Presently, the approval of the cost of design estimates for construction of new housing in the regions facing emergencies nears completion.

Tokayev instructed to immediately reconstruct houses destroyed during the floods in the country.