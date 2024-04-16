Head of State meets with people evacuated due to floods in N Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the residents evacuated due to floods after flying over the inundated areas of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Photo: Akorda

In his talk with the residents affected by floods in North Kazakhstan region, the Head of State pointed out that the state will take all measures necessary. One-time payment is being made to those suffered from floods. Following the commission’s assessment, the local population is to receive compensations for the damage to their property. Those residents whose houses were destroyed by floods are to receive new housing with all the necessary infrastructure. The flood-hit residents are also to provided with credit deferrals.

According to Tokayev, the residents are to receive all-round support.

Now, the country is facing a challenging time. This is a nation-wide disaster. From the other hand, positive signs are already there. The water is gradually going down. I believe that the next 10 days will be the most critical, however, measures are being taken on reconstruction across the country and elimination of the aftermath of the disaster. As I already said, the government will not leave a single citizen without the necessary care. All the costs you suffered due to floods will be compensated. Each citizen, family will be provided with care from the state. It’s a priority task for me now, said Head of State Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in North Kazakhstan region for a working visit.