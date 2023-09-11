Head of State Tokayev meets with QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

ASTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at ensuring stable gas supplies, timely preparation for heating season, introducing the concept of careful gas consumption, and further price reforms, Kazinform cites Akorda.

QazaqGaz Chairman Zharkeshov reported on the main financial and economic indicators of the national company in the first half of the year and the gas sector reforms.

According to him, the company has implemented investment projects worth KZT400bn in Atyrau and Mangistau regions as well as in Almaty at its own expense since the beginning of 2022. QazaqGaz has subsided gas prices to the tune of KZT389bn; nearly 450 thousand Kazakhstanis gained access to natural gas.

He went on to inform the Kazakh President about the realization of the project of the second string of the main gas pipeline Beineu-Shymkent and the signing of a new export contract with China.

Zharkeshov presented the information about the mid-term strategy of gas sector and enhancement of gas processing capacities, as well as prospects for further gasification in the country.

Speaking about the enhancement of the gas resource base, the QazaqGaz Chairman noted that a new gas field Anabai will be opened by the yearend, and that the preparation for the development of the Pridorozhnoye field has begun.