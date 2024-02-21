Head of State Tokayev meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invitation to visit Kazan and noted the uniqueness of the first-ever international tournament Games of the Future, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

It’s true that the Games of the Future have a unique format. It is the mixture of IT and sport. We brought here a large team and expect successful results, said the Kazakh Head of State.

The Kazakh leader also proposed to hold the next Games in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Tokayev noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

After noting that this meeting is their first meeting in this year, the Kazakh President said that the March 17 presidential elections in Russia is a much-awaited event.

Photo: Akorda

Tokayev pointed out that under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, Russia has achieved impressive success and that the Russian leader shapes the global agenda through his statements and action.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the Russian economy has achieved great progress. It certainly positively influences on our cooperation and the implementation of the agreements reached during your state visit to Kazakhstan last November, said the Kazakh leader.

For his part, Putin thanked the Kazakh President for taking part in the opening of the Games of the Future and confirmed Russia’s commitment to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

I say it many times that sport should bring people closer and should not be the topic of politics. Many participants from 104 counties from different continents, young people engaged in digital sport as well as traditional sport take part in the Games, said the Russian President.

As for the bilateral relations, the Russian leader stated that they are developing successfully in almost all the vital directions.

The Presidents also shared views on the issues of regional and global agenda.