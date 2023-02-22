EN
    19:10, 22 February 2023

    Head of State Tokayev presented with proposals to promote national identity

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Talgat Kaliyev, a member of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) under the President, Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, Kaliyev presented to the Head of State his proposals to promote national identity as part of the reforms underway in the country.

    The politician also spoke about the role of think tanks in the social life of the country and the activity of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research.

    Photo: akorda.kz

