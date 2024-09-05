EN
    Head of State Tokayev receives Director-General of OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with OPEC Fund for International Development Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Akorda reports.

    During the meeting, the issues of interaction and prospects for cooperation on financing investment projects in Kazakhstan were discussed.

    Kazakh leader Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan attaches strategic importance to the partnership with the Open Fund for International Development, as the country seeks to enhance ties with the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa).

    For his part, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa shared plans to finance key sectors such as the gas chemical industry, transport, water resources management and healthcare.

    In August this year, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and OPEC Director General Haitham Al Ghais discussed the current situation in the global oil market as well as the current cooperation issues.

