Head of State Tokayev receives governor of Almaty rgn Marat Sultangaziyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the governor of Almaty region, Marat Sultangaziyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was briefed about the implementation of his tasks aimed at increasing the region’s economy, standard of life, and people’s incomes, as well as developing the new regional center.

According to Sultangaziyev, last year there was the steady growth in all key areas of social and economic development. 37.2 thousand working places, including 26.3 thousand permanent ones, were created.

The Kazakh Head of State was briefed about the realization of flood-control measures, ensuring the safety of the people and farms, mitigating potential damages from natural disasters.

Tokayev was presented with the information about the development of the 2030 regional center development draft comprehensive plan.

The governor also reported about the spring field works, addressing problems the suburban areas face, reconstruction of engineering infrastructure, and returning unused agricultural lands to the state’s ownership.

In conclusion, the President tasked to continue systemic work on elaboration of the development plan of Konayev city together with the central government bodies as well as the implementation of the tasks on the balanced territorial development of the region.