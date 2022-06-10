Head of State Tokayev receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Majilis of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Majilis Speaker informed the President about the legislative work ahead to further realize the constitutional reform in practice.

The Chairman of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament said that Majilis deputies and members of AMANAT Party collected over 20 thousand appeals by citizens as part of the awareness-raising work on the referendum. All the proposals and citizens' questions will be elaborated together with the Government and taken into account in the legislative work.

Tokayev was familiarized with the results of the participation of the Kazakh delegation in the working session of the CSTO PA Council held in Yerevan on June 6. During the meeting, the results of the work of the CSTO PA international observer mission that recognized the passed referendum as fully corresponding to the country's law were announced. The Parliamentary Assembly also discussed the development of the peacekeeping capacity of the CSTO under the auspice of the UN to address issues of security at international and regional levels.



