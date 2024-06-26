Head of State Tokayev receives Qatari Ambassador Abdullah bin Hussein Al Jaber

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Abdullah bin Hussein Al Jaber, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the talks, President Tokayev named Qatar as one of the closest partners of Kazakhstan, with shared goals and aspirations.

The Head of State stated that over the past years, the countries have made significant progress in a wide range of bilateral and multilateral agenda, established a solid legal framework and launched a number of major investment projects.

The Kazakh leader expressed gratitude to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his support and personal participation in the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana as an honored guest.

For his part, the Qatari ambassador thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and confirmed the commitment of Doha to further progressive development of multifaceted cooperation.

The interlocutors also discussed the current issues of bilateral agenda, prospects for cooperation in trade and economic, energy and health sectors.