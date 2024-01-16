Head of State Tokayev receives Turkistan region governor Darkhan Satybaldy

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy, during which he was informed about the social and economic development of the region in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The President was informed that the region saw the upward trend in terms of its macroeconomic performance in the previous year. In particular, the region saw its industrial output grow 25% to 1 trillion tenge.

20 projects worth 30.2 billion tenge with creation of 594 new jobs were launched last year. According to the governor, it is planned to increase the region’s own revenues to 100 billion tenge in the next five years.

According to the preliminary estimates, the gross regional product of the region stood at 3.8 trillion tenge and the gross agricultural product amounted to 1.1 trillion tenge last year, making it the leading region in the country.

As part of diversification, the region harvested 3.3 million tons of vegetable and orchard crops last year. As per the Head of State’s instructions, new approaches to agriculture and water-saving technologies increasing yields and water conservation are introduced.

According to Satybaldy, the number of entrepreneurship entities reached 211 thousand, producing products to the tune of 1.6 trillion tenge. Construction works amounted to 407.5 billion tenge; 898.9 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned. Around three thousand families received new apartments.

In addition, construction of 35 schools, of which 20 were commissioned, began last year. Within the Comfortable School project, 63 schools with 49 thousand places are to be built in the region in three years.

The Kazakh President was also briefed about the ongoing work to supply water and gas to the region’s villages. Last year, new water pipelines were constructed in 20 settlements and run-down systems were renovated in nine villages. The construction of 62 gas facilities was completed, 48 settlements were supplied with gas.

In conclusion, Tokayev instructed the governor to realize measures to systematically and effectively increase the well-being of residents and improve the economic situation of the region. The task to ensure dynamic development of Turkistan region was set.