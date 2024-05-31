Head of State Tokayev, scholar Bagdat Teltayev discuss prospects of road infrastructure development

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received Director of the Road Scientific Production Center, scholar in road construction and road surface mechanics Bagdat Teltayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on the prospects for development of road infrastructure of Almaty and the country in general, implementing innovative technologies and training of personnel in the field.

The Head of State was briefed about the key issues and challenges related to dynamic development of major cities, leading to huge burden on transport infrastructure and ways to address them.

In particular, Teltayev shared the successful experience in using asphalt concrete with polymer additives in road construction, which proved to be robust against gauges, cracks as well as climate impacts.

The President expressed gratitude to Teltayev for contributing to the promotion of the area and stressed the importance of continuing scientific studies as well as implementing advanced technologies to increase the quality and safety of road infrastructure.

Based on the proposals made during the meeting, the government and the relevant ministry are to be given the corresponding tasks.