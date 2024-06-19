Head of State Tokayev signs law on mass media

The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mass media, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The law was developed to implement the Head of State’s instruction given as part of the state-of-the-nation address as of March 16, 2022, ‘New Kazakhstan: Path of renewal and modernization,’ to review the law on mass media taking into account the interests of the state, needs of the society and trends in the development of the media sphere.

The new law includes the basic provisions of the laws on mass media and TV and radio broadcasting, that are no longer in force. The law also introduces a number of new provisions.