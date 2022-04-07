EN
    17:41, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of State Tokayev thanks former governors of 3 regions

    NUr-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the outgoing governors of Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions for their work, Kazinform reports.

    «President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Makhambet Dossmukhambetov, Berdibek Saparbayev, and Gulshara Abdykalikova for their work in the posts of Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions, respectively,» reads the post of the Akorda press service on Telegram.


