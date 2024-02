As part of his official visit to the Vatican, Kazakh Head of State toured the Sistine Chapel, the Cappella Paolina, and the Regal Room in the Apostolic Palace, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Photo: Akorda

During the tour, the Kazakh President assessed the splendor of the frescoes of Michelangelo as well as got familiarized with the rich history of the Vatican.

Photo: Akorda