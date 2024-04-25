Head of State Tokayev urges to prevent attempts at dividing the society

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for coming together in the fight against attempts to destabilize the society, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 33rd meeting of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh leader said that the government will take action to ensure the tranquility and safety of the people.

Speculations and insinuations, whatever their origin, will be met with a strong resistance from the society and an adequate response from law enforcement bodies. It is necessary to prevent any attempts to divide our society. Involvement of our citizens in others’ information warfare and promotion of violence pose serious risks to the stability of our country and the accord in the society, said Head of State Tokayev.

According to him, every Kazakhstani needs to strictly follow the letter and spirit of the Constitution, providing equal rights and freedoms for everyone.