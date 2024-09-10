Head of State Tokayev tours AgromashHolding KZ localization center in Kostanay region

While on his working trip to Kostanay region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a visit to the AgromashHolding KZ localization center, Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President got familiarized with the operations of the facility, which was built to manufacture wheeled self-propelled agricultural machinery and spare parts for the mechanical engineering industry in general. The facility that employs 700 workers makes 250 thousand assemblies and spare parts per year. The plant has manufactured around one thousand tractors and 300 combines since the beginning of the year.

As President Tokayev was briefed, the localization center was commissioned to manufacture some spare parts for CLAAS tractors and combines. Besides, the plant is to sign a deal with the world producer of mounted and trailed machinery AMAZONE as well as to launch assembly of sowing complexes and sprayers this year.

Photo: Akorda

The Head of State was informed that the center began working with KIA company to manufacture equipment for component parts needed to build a new plant, set to be commissioned in 2025.

Photo: Akorda

President Tokayev also met with the representative of the labor collective of the plant, who noted that they had listened to the President’s state-of-the-nation address with special pride, as it seeks to increase the prestige of blue-collar jobs at the multiple rate. During the talk, the Head of State highlighted the need to increase the localization of production, training qualified personnel and renew agricultural machinery.

The country observes the high equipment depreciation. Some experts believe that it may reach 80%. It’s time to update the entire technological fleet at the expense of the equipment produced in Kazakhstan, with a high level of localization. It’s encouraging that more and more young people come to work at plants, after mastering their professions at colleges, said Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda

For their part, the plant workers thanked the President for his support of working specialties on behalf of all machine builders.