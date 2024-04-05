Head of State Tokayev visits carpet factory in Uzbekistan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the HIVA GILAMLARI carpet factory as part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Akorda reports.

During a visit to Khiva, Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got familiarized with one of the exemplary enterprises of Uzbek light industry - the HIVA GILAMLARI carpet factory.

Photo: Akorda

Built in 1977, the enterprise was fully reconstructed and modernize by the new investor. The factory has four workshops with a total capacity of 4.2 million square meters of carpet products per year.

The Heads of State toured a workshop for production of acrylic yarn, a weaving workshop and a showroom of ready-made carpets. According to the enterprise’s director Kamola Abdullayev, the carpets the factory makes are exported to the domestic market as well as the CIS counties and China and the US.

Photo: Akorda

The Presidents also visited the exhibition of manufactured goods of Uzbekistan.

The exhibition’s pavilions featured models of specialized vehicles, electric equipment, selection achievements in horticulture, products of textile, chemical, food, pharmaceutical industries as well as silk, leather, and jewelry items.

Photo: Akorda

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev noted the importance of creating export-oriented enterprises in border regions.

Both presidents also stressed the need to carry out joint measures, including planting trees on the bottom of the Aral Sea, to improve the environmental situation in the region.