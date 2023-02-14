Head of State Tokayev visits Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Akmola region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation LLP, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was introduced to the technological process as well as the product samples of the enterprise manufacturing up to 3,000 units of agricultural machinery per year.

The Head of State also inspected the assembly workshop and got familiarized with the main production performance and prospects for the development of the Corporation.

According to the plant's leadership, over the past three years, the enterprise has made over 6,500 units of machinery to the tune of KZT121 billion. The corporation employs nearly 300 people.

According to Akmola region governor Yermek Marzhikpayev, manufacturing has grown 2.6fold and machine building 3.2fold in the region over the past five years. Agricultural machinery production has risen by 6.9 times.

While meeting with the heads of machine-building enterprises in Akmola region, President Tokayev vowed continued support for the sector.

Photo: akorda.kz