Head of State Tokayev welcomes negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty
The Akorda presidential palace has issued the statement of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
I welcome the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold talks between the foreign ministers on preparation of a peace treaty between the countries upon the proposal of the Kazakh side. It is symbolic that this important undertaking is to take place in Almaty, where in December 1991 the Alma-Ata declaration, enshrining the foundations of independence development of the CIS countries and establishing the principles for determining the interstate borders, was signed, said Tokayev.
According to him, the upcoming meeting will be a practical realization of Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements, contribute to early establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus.