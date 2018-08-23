EN
    18:24, 23 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of State underlines importance of digital technologies in industry

    ATYRAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the plant of ZhigerMunaiGasService LLP during his working trip to Atyrau region, the press service of Akorda reported.

    The Head of State inspected the metal structure manufacturing process with the use of robotic welding techniques that make it possible to increase output, labor productivity, metal processing precision, and to eliminate human errors.

    The plant's finished products manufactured for the domestic needs and exports were shown to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Meeting with the employees of the enterprise, the President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of introducing modern digital technologies in various industries, and also pointed out the advantages of the product line diversification carried out by ZhigerMunaiGasService.

     

