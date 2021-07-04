Head of State unveils monument to leaders of Alash Movement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the unveiling ceremony of a monument to Alikhan Bokeikhan, Akhmet Baitursynuly and Mirzhakyp Dulatuly in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev laid flowers to the monument and addressed participants of the unveiling ceremony. The Head of State said it is symbolic that the unveiling ceremony of the monument to the leaders of the Alash Movement has coincided with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and the Capital City Day.

During the ceremony, the President reminded that Alikhan Bokeikhan, Akhmet Baitursynuly and Mirzhakyp Dulatuly are the prominent historical figures and that the monument is a homage to the heroes of the Alash Movement. He also reiterated the enormous contribution they made to the spiritual revival of the nation and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country.

The Head of State stressed that thanks to gaining Independence it has become possible to clear the names of Alikhan Bokeikhan, Akhmet Baitursynuly and Mirzhakyp Dulatuly who faced repressions and whose works were forgotten for many years.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that he has decreed to establish a state commission to fully rehabilitate all victims of political repressions and fill in the bank pages of history.

In conclusion, President Tokayev noted that the dream of the leaders of the Alash Movement about the independent state has come true and that our country has become a full-fledged member of the international community.