Head of State unveils Peace Wall in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the Peace Wall monument unveiling ceremony in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony is attended by heads of diplomatic missions, eminent statespersons and public figures, MPs, intelligentsia, the delegation of Aktobe region, and the participants of the CTBTO International Conference underway in Astana these days.

It should be mentioned that the Wall of Peace is a gift of Aktobe region in honor of the 20th anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. It is located in the Independence Square near the Qazaq Eli Monument.

The outstanding feature of the memorial is that it is inscribed with the word ‘peace' in 51 languages.

The designers said that the project is based on the idea of the antinuclear manifesto of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "The World. The 21st Century". Therefore, it is symbolic that the memorial is unveiled on August 29, the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. It is to be recalled that 27 years ago to the day, the Head of State decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, thereby, initiating the process of abandoning one of the world's largest nuclear arsenal by Kazakhstan.