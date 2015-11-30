Head of State urged Kazakhstanis to live up to income

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's population should live up to income, noted President Nursultan Nazarbayev delivering his annual state of the nation address at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

"We must live within our means. This is our proven principle, correct model of fiscal policy, particularly under the influence of the global crisis," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. "It is good that this crisis has come. We must learn to live within our means and spend money for the benefit of the people. We have got spoiled because of big oil money and huge exports' costs. And now it came to an end. Nothing bad happened. We need to optimize these costs," added the President.