Head of State urges to speed up housing construction in the capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s meeting devoted to Nur-Sultan development President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has brought up a problem of housing construction, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh President noted that the volume of launched housing in the city of Nur-Sultan has decreased.

Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development replied that the issue of housing commissioning has some problems. According to statistics, housing commissioning indicator has decreased by 30%. He added, there are completed high-rise apartment buildings which just need to be connected to vital infrastructure.