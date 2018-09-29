Head of State visited Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum today, Akorda reports.

The mausoleum is located in the Azret Sultan historical and cultural museum reserve. The President surveyed the plan for the development of the museum within revival of cultural and historical centre of Turkestan. According to the plan, it is expected to create conditions for educational and spiritual tourism for all those willing to visit the historical and landmark sites at the museum. First of all, there will be reconstructed one of the eldest settlements of Turkestan, Kultobe ancient town. Abulmambet khan and Tauke khan residences, medieval jami and other facilities will be completely renovated there.