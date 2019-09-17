Head of State visited LLP Ivan Zenchenko

RUBLYOVKA, North Kazakhstan region. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun his working trip to the North Kazakhstan region with a visit to LLP Ivan Zenchenko in Rublyovka village of Akkayin municipality, Kazinform reports.

As the Akorda press service informed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev acquainted himself with the activity of the dairy farm, inspected the croplands and harvesting campaign in the municipality.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov who accompanied the President in his trip, reported about the development of the region’s agro-industrial complex.

Director of the dairy farm Gennady Zenchenko informed the President of the products manufactured at the enterprise and the sales markets including the export supplies to Russia. He emphasized that his company's involovement in development of social sphere in the municipality.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the work of the enterprise and its contribution to the settlement of economic and social development problems.