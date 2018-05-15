EN
    17:11, 15 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of State visits Agran plant in Uralsk

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to West Kazakhstan region Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev took time to visit Agran plant producing roofing materials, glass units, and steel structures, the Akorda press service reports. 

    The President of Kazakhstan was informed of how participation in the state investment projects can help expand the enterprise's production capacities.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also got acquainted with the production process of the plant and samples of end products.

