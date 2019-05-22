Head of State visits Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant of Transnational Company Kazchrome JSC, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State got familiar with the industrial process and the performance indicators of one of Kazakhstan's metallurgy flagships.



Besides, the People's Oversight project, in which people with disabilities are involved in ensuring occupational health and safety compliance at the industrial enterprise, was presented to the President.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the social component of the project and appreciated the results of implementation. He also instructed to make more use of this experience.



"We will support this initiative. This work is very useful and necessary because production is hazardous. The project is of vital importance, it ensures the social involvement of workers. I wish you well-being and health," said the Head of State.





