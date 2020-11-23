Head of State visits ArceloMittal Temirtau JSC steel plant

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited «ArcelorMittal Temirtau» JSC steel plant during his working trip to Karaganda region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev got acquainted with the work of the hot-dip galvanizing and aluminizing factory of «ArcelorMittal Temirtau» JSC steel plant.

The company’s Executive Director Vadim Basin told President Tokayev about the organization of the production process and the principles of equipment operation.

The plant produces rolled and sheet products. Its total production capacity is 700 thousand tons of products per year.

The President inspected the finished products of the plant and the loading line. Galvanized steel sheet is one of the most popular construction materials in industry and construction. These metallurgical products have a high added-value.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s CEO PK Biju Nair informed the Head of State about the company’s future development prospects, plans to build a new coke oven battery, and measures taken to reduce environmental emissions.





«This company is the flagship of Kazakhstan's metallurgy. The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev started his activity here. We set the goal of increasing production capacity. I have just been informed about new investment projects, modernizing production, and improving social conditions. The company faces considerable challenges that need to be gradually solved,» the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a warm conversation with the employees of the steel plant and wished them success.