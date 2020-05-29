Head of State visits ‘Astana Ceramic’ building materials factory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to the Akmola region Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized himself with the production of ceramic stone and blocks of «Astana Ceramic» LLP, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

The President was informed about the measures of state support. He was performed the technological line for the production of building materials.

Akim of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev reported to the President on the development of the construction industry and the implementation of the Employment Roadmap in the region.