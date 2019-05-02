Head of State visits battery factory in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Making a working visit to Almaty region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected Kainar AKB LLP. At the factory, the Head of State familiarized himself with the battery assembling process and examined saw samples of products manufactured, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the backbone enterprise of the regional center underwent a grand-scale modernization through government support. Last year, this made it possible to increase output to 2.5 million batteries, which are successfully exported to the CIS countries, as well as Germany, Poland, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing the employees, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the factory will manage to strengthen its competitive advantage by increasing exports to global markets.