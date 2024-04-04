Head of State visits evacuation center in Karatobinskiy district, W Kazakhstan rgn

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan visited the evacuation center based at the gymnasium-school in the district center of Karatobe after flying over the inundated areas of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State got familiarized with the operation of the humanitarian assistance distribution center and met with the residents of nearby villages evacuated following the floods.

Photo: Akorda

While talking to the locals, Tokayev drew attention to the fact that the country faces for the first time floods of such a scale. According to him, there was the similar situation in 1994, however the current floods were massive in terms of scale. The President said that the state will take all necessary measures to compensate the damage.

Photo: Akorda

I specially came to get familiarized with the situation on the spot. This is an unprecedented natural disaster; therefore, we need to come together and confront it by our common efforts. The state and the government will lend a helping hand, provide material and financial support. Do not worry about it, everything will come to normal, said the Head of State.

Photo: Akorda

During the meeting, the locals asked President Tokayev to build a bridge over Zhaksybai and Kaldygaity rivers as well as repair the dams located near the settlements. The Head of State gave the corresponding instruction to the government. He also stressed that meltwater should be used in a way that will benefit people.