Head of State visits Gabdullin Civil Protection Academy

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Gabdullin Civil Protection Academy and met with its students on the sidelines of his working trip to Akmola region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

While addressing the students of the academy, President Tokayev stressed that ensuring wellbeing and security of the citizens is a sacred duty and top priority. Professional rescuers shoulder great responsibility and working in the civil protection is of paramount importance.

Given the growing number of disasters and emergencies around the world, the society should stand ready for such emergencies, he stressed.

The Head of State went on to remind that the academy is the only place in Kazakhstan to train professional rescuers. In the past 25 years some 6,000 rescuers have graduated from the institution. Presently, the graduates of the academy carry out their noble duty across the country. For instance, they were the first to respond to the areas engulfed in powerful fires in several regions of Kazakhstan last year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that rescuers often find themselves in circumstances where they have to manifest genuine heroism and sacrifice their lives since their profession is extremely dangerous.

He also pointed out it is crucial to learn from the world’s best practices and introduce state-of-the-art technologies into the work of rescue teams. Utmost attention should be paid to training the future rescuers.

It was announced that the academy will get a new training building and a dormitory for students.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that students of the academy will serve for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan and wished them further success.

Photo: akorda.kz