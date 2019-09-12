Head of State visits Hikvision HQ in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM – Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Hangzhou as part of his state visit to China. The first stop was in the headquarters of the high-tech company Hikvision, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairman of the Board Chen Zongnian told the Kazakh President about the corporation, its main achievements in the field of innovative products and new developments.

Today, the Hikvision international network is represented by its head office in the city of Hangzhou and 46 sales offices in Europe, Asia and America. The company's products are successfully used in more than 150 countries.

In 2018 the company showed sales growth of 19% which amounted to $7.3 billion (cumulative growth rate from 2010 to 2018 was 39%). The company annually invests 7 – 8% of its annual sales revenue to research and development for continued product innovation. Hikvision now has more than 34,000 employees, over 16,000 of which are R&D engineers.

The chairman of Hikvision noted that in 2015 the company opened a representative office in Kazakhstan.

In turn, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the company's showroom where he got acquainted with its key technologies including products of intellectual perception, artificial intelligence, Smart City system, as well as the latest inventions such as automotive electronics and «smart storage».

As Kazinform previously reported the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is making his state visit to the PRC.