Head of State visits intellectual school of physics and mathematics in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his trip to Aktobe President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Intellectual school of physics and mathematics.

The Head of State inspected classrooms, a sports hall, as well as an exhibition of creative and research work.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also talked to the students and wished them further success and excellent performance in their studies.

The school has 202 pedagogical workers including 125 teachers, 16 supervisors, 8 tutors and 17 foreign employees.

