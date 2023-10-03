Head of State visits JSC “State Technical Service”

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to JSC “State Technical Service”, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the visit, President Tokayev was informed about the state and measures taken to ensure information security of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State inspected the process and results of work of the National Information Security Coordination Center, Telecommunications Network Management Center, National Computer Incident Response Service, and Malicious Code Research Laboratory.

The President was told that in the past 9 months 163,4 million cyber attacks on state bodies and critical important facilities resources had been prevented.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of developing the mechanisms ensuring stable functioning of the country’s information infrastructure and warding off any threats to security in that sphere.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on the issues of improving the said activity.