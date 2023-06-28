Head of State visits Khazret Sultan Mosque

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Khazret Sultan Mosque in Astana and congratulated the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

On the occasion of the holiday some surahs from Quran were read and the sacrificial offering ceremony was administered on behalf of the Head of State.

Earlier the President extended his wholehearted congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to Kazakhstanis.