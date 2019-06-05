Head of State visits madrasah and Nur-Astana Mosque

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the madrasah at the Nur-Astana Mosque, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali on his Facebook page shared a video depicting the Head of State's visit to the madrasah.



The President met with students of the religious educational institution and extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

"May all your wishes come true! I wish well-being and splendid health to all of you! Serve our state, our people," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



The Head of State asked them about their studies. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that such a madrasah is necessary for Kazakhstan.



Later, the President visited the Nur-Astana Mosque.