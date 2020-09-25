Head of State visits multifunctional music centre SEN

ALMATY. KAZINFORM While in visiting the centre, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was provided with information on the development of additional education infrastructure of Almaty, improving its quality, and increasing the coverage of children.

In the near future, it is planned to build two multi-profile schoolchildren palaces, several sports and recreation complexes in Almaty, as well as to modernize extracurricular organizations and reconstruct sports grounds, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State was informed about the execution of his instructions on organizing high-quality distance learning for schoolchildren and on-duty classes, providing students in need with tablets, laptops and computers.

At the multifunctional centre, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with its activities, visited recording studios and classrooms equipped with modern professional music equipment. The building of the centre is constructed of special noise-canceling materials.

Currently, 20 teachers work in a private educational facility with young talents.