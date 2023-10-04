EN
    15:21, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State familiarizes with Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP's work

    Head of State
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP to familiarize with the company’s day-to-day activity focusing on the production and modernization of advanced armored wheeled vehicles, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 

    Head of State
    Photo: Akorda

     

    Founded in 2013, Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP is the only producer of armored wheeled vehicles in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The company has a plant in the territory of Kazakhstan enabling it to manufacture modern and competitive armored vehicles in-house as well as to promote the armored wheeled vehicles’ production to perform various tasks.

    The Head of State highlighted the potential of this sector, urging to facilitate the development of domestic armored wheeled vehicles’ producers in every way possible.

