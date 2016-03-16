EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:53, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Head of State was informed about the work of SEZ ‘Pavlodar’

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in on a working visit in Pavlodar, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

    The Head of State has visited LLP "UPNK-PV" where he got acquainted with the activities of the petroleum coke calcining plant. Nursultan
    Nazarbayev was informed on the implementation of the state program on the industrial and innovative development and special economic zone "Pavlodar".
    In addition, the President of Kazakhstan met with the company's employees and representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.
    During the conversation the Head of State noted the important role of the region in the industrial development of the country.
    ***
    LLP "UPNK-PV" was constructed within the Industrialization Map. Kazakhstan Electrolysis factory is the main consumer of the plant's goods. It is planned that in the future, part of the production will be exported to Russia and China.
    At present 4 companies operate on the territory of SEZ "Pavlodar". There are plans to put into operation a number of new facilities including the production of agrochemical products, lubricants, as well as chemical and metallurgical complex.
    null null null null

    Tags:
    Industry Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!