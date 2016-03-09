Head of State was informed on ‘Development of regions’ program implementation (PHOTO)

URALSK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Uralsk President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the house-building factory of LLP "Bolashak-T", the press service of Akorda reported.

During the visit the Head of State was informed about the implementation of the program "Development of regions" and the project of individual house building plants development.

Nursultan Nazarbayev got acquainted with the samples of the finished product and talked with the employees of the enterprise.

The house-building plant produces iron-concrete products, advanced design system for the construction of housing buildings. The plant's capacity is 50 thousand square meters of housing per year.

