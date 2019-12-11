EN
    21:01, 11 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State was reported on selection to Presidential Personnel Reserve

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with AnarZhailganova, chairwoman of the Civil Affairs Agency, Akorda reported Wednesday.

    The President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the 4th stage of the selection to the Presidential Personnel Reserve.

    In particular, she talked on the basic criteria and requirements of the selection to the Presidential Personnel Reserve.

    Head of State has instructed to ensure an utmost transparency of the final selection stage.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
