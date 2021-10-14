Head of State welcomes economic recovery in EAEU member states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed gradual economic recovery in the EAEU member states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) via videoconference on Thursday, President Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the fact that economies of the EAEU member countries are gradually recovering.

According to the data of the Eurasian Economic Commission, GDP growth of the EAEU member states has totaled 4.5% in the first half of 2021. Total gross domestic product has almost reached $900 billion. The Head of State added that despite this, external risks and uncertainty factors are still high.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on heads of the EAEU member states to join efforts, overcome the coronavirus pandemic together and develop joint scientific and pharmaceutical projects.