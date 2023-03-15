EN
    11:22, 15 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of the Presidential Protocol Service named

    Photo: Akorda
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Ashim as the head of the Kazakh Presidential Protocol Service, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Dmitry Mikhno of his duties as the head of the Presidential Protocol Service.

    Born in 1987, Marat Ashim is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teachers’ Training University and Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
