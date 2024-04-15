Head of the Sakha Republic to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

Head of the Sakha Republic Aisen Nikolayev will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-21 and take part in the opening of the Days of the Sakha Republic in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

Presentations of investment and tourism potential of the Sakha Republic, and B2B meetings will be held as part of the visit, he added.

The Days of the Sakha Republic will be held in Astana and Almaty on March 17-24.