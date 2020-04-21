EN
    15:26, 21 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of Turkestan rgn inspects facilities under construction

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of facilities in Turkestan region is being carried out as scheduled, said head of the region Umirzak Shukeyev detouring around the regional center and inspecting a number of construction sites, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the area.

    The introduced quarantine regime in the Turkestan region does not impede the construction work. Despite the current situation in the country, all construction sites of the city are operational.

    It should be noted that life support facilities, construction industry, spring-sowing work and the Employment Roadmap continue to operate in normal mode. At the same time, about 4 thousand builders work at 35 construction sites of the city of Turkestan. They are all locals.

    It bears to remind that Turkestan region imposed quarantine regime on April 19 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.


