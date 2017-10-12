Head of TWESCO awarded Hungarian Order of Merit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Andras Baranyi, has officially presented the Hungarian Order of Merit Officer's Cross to the head of the International Turkic Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Academy.

The ceremony took place within the framework of the photo exhibition "Shamans in the Rite", dedicated to the research of the famous Hungarian ethnographer, Professor Mihály Hoppál and organized by TWESCO in partnership with the Hungarian Embassy in Astana.

The second highest State Order of Hungary was awarded to Darkhan Kydyrali in August 2017, on the proposal of the Hungarian Prime Minister, for his efforts towards strengthening of scientific and cultural cooperation, as well as preservation of the works of famous Turkologist Dr. Mándoki István.

